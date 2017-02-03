Snapchat's US Share Listing Is Set To Be The Biggest In Years

It started life in California as an ephemeral photo-sharing app and quickly gained notoriety as a platform for sexting.

Now Snapchat is heading for Wall Street with an initial public offering that would make it one of the most valuable tech firms on the planet.

On 2 February, the app’s owner Snap Inc filed an IPO for a widely reported $3bn (£2.4bn), valuing the company at more than $20bn (£16bn).

It would be the biggest listing on the US market since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in 2014 and Facebook’s meteoric $81bn valuation in 2012.