Ruth Maguire MSP Ruth Maguire MSP: 'There is no difference between sex for rent and sex for cash to pay rent'

Law-makers must stamp out ‘sex for rent’ deals amid fears thousands of poverty-stricken women are being exploited, SNP delegates have said. Ads offering accommodation in exchange for sex, are appearing online every day, the conference in Glasgow heard, before members backed a motion calling for new legislation to tackle the exploitative arrangements. Math Campbell, the SNP member who put forward the motion, said women facing homelessness were taking up the arrangements out of desperation and he feared the problem could worsen as Universal Credit was rolled out. He said: “For those of you, like me, who hadn’t heard of this disturbing trend, it is quite simply exploitation. “People in desperate situations, who have been made or are about to be made homeless, often young women, occasionally men, often students, in their desperation search for a new place to live on the internet and then amongst genuine adverts for ‘flatmates with a good sense of humour’, ‘student digs available now’, they stumble on an ad like this.” Campbell described one ad as offering a “free room offered to single girl in exchange for sexual favours a couple of times a month.”

Thank you to all those who voted for #SexForRent resolution. Resolution carried unanimously!#SNP17 pic.twitter.com/D4sHD36t7R — Math Campbell (@mathcampbell) October 9, 2017

He went on: “This would be a private room in a small flat you will live in. I will pay the rent for in exchange for sex. You will live there on your own, I have my own place.” Another advertised: “Room for rent: one pound per month with fun when the wife is out” and a third: “Room for rent to pretty young girl. Please send pictures.” The ads have appeared on Craigslist and other sites. It comes after after it emerged homelessness has more than doubled since the Conservatives came to power. Campbell said: “It’s quite clear to us all what this is but in their desperation with no other place to go and private rents more unaffordable than ever and the threat of being homeless hanging over them and nowhere else to turn, sometimes they agree.”