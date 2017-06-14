The SNP has elected a new Westminster group after Angus Robertson lost his seat at the general election.

Ian Blackford has been chosen for the high-profile job, which sees him take on Theresa May each week at Prime Minister’s Questions.



Blackford, a former investment banker who represents the Highlands seat of Ross, Skye and Lochaber, will have Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman as his deputy.

Robertson, along with SNP talisman Alex Salmond, lost his seat to a Conservative as Ruth Davidson’s revived Scottish Tories clocked up 12 gains from Nicola Sturgeon’s party north of the border.

Blackford said: ”It is an honour and a privilege to be elected to lead the SNP’s strong and talented team of MPs during such a crucial period.



”As Scotland’s leading party at Westminster, and the third party across the UK, the SNP has a huge opportunity in this parliament to stand up for Scotland’s interests.



”The hung parliament means that SNP MPs will have more influence than ever before, and with crucial Brexit negotiations on the horizon it has never been more important to make Scotland’s voice heard.”