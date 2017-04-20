Chrissie Watts ('EastEnders')

Crime: The murder of Den Watts in 2005



Sentence: An unspecified time in jail, likely to have been a life sentence (boo!)



Yeah, yeah, she murdered Den, but wow, do we miss Chrissie. Tracy-Ann Oberman was in Walford for just over a year and wasted no time in becoming one of the most iconic 'EastEnders' characters of all time.



Chances of a return? 5/5. (Disclaimer: We have no logical reason for thinking there's a 100% chance Chrissie will come back, it's just that we really want to see her in the Square again.)