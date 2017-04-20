There are many way an actor can be written out of a soap, and for every character killed off, there’s usually (at least) one other who was responsible for their death.
As a result, fictional jails up and down the country are all home to a number of ‘Coronation Street’, ‘Emmerdale’, ‘EastEnders’ and ‘Hollyoaks’ characters from years gone by, and plenty of fan favourites and iconic villains have made their way back onto our screens after leaving prison.
Max Branning (eventually) returned to Walford after his release in 2016 and even more recently, Rob Donovan broke out of prison and snuck back to Weatherfield.
There are still a number of soap villains locked up behind bars, though, which leaves us with one question: which of them could make a return?
Well, panic not, because we’ve worked it out…