Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Adele gives her speech at the Grammys

She insisted: “The ‘Lemonade’ album was so monumental, Beyoncé, and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing, and we all got to see another side to you that we don’t always let us see. “All us artists here, we fucking adore you. You are our light, and the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves.”

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Beyoncé's live performance was one of the stand-outs at this year's ceremony

Solange, Beyoncé’s younger sister, has now shared her take on the matter, claiming it’s yet another example of the Grammys’ underappreciation for black artists.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Solange won her first Grammy at this year's event

Matt Sayles/AP ﻿Frank Ocean

Solange has since deleted her tweets. Beyoncé has previously been nominated for Album Of The Year three times, losing out to Taylor Swift and Beck in the past. Following Beck’s victory in 2015, rapper Kanye West made similar comments to Solange and Frank Ocean, suggesting the Grammys were keen to invite black artists to perform for ratings, but their committee would hesitate to give them awards.