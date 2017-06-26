Someone Put Theresa May In The Lead Role In The Holy Grail And The Internet Has Gone Mad

After a tough couple of weeks for the British PM - what’s next? Here’s @rabbitandcoffee with ‘Theresa May and the Holy Grail’. #auspol pic.twitter.com/P7Pnb0vwMo

Theresa May has put in a stellar lead role performance - in a new version of Monty Python’s The Holy Grail.

The internet has been enjoying the spoof - put together by Australia’s national broadcaster ABC - which depicts the PM as King Arthur in the cult film.

It includes a collection of all of her best soundbites from the general election - including her shock confession about running through fields of wheat as a child.

While many Twitter users said it had brought some cheer to their Monday morning, former Labour spinner Alastair Campbell said it was evidence of the UK’s shaky position on the international stage.

Just arrived Australia. Seems Brexit Britain a laughing stock here too Theresa May and Holy Grail - Insiders - ABC: https://t.co/5PmuBqD6YB — Alastair Campbell (@campbellclaret) June 26, 2017

The video also pokes fun at the Tories’ newly-struck deal with the DUP (“We demand a shrubbery”) and there are cameo appearances for French President Emmanuel Macron and foreign secretary Boris Johnson - who appears in the guise of an ominous dragon.

The internet has nowhere to go after this — stunned https://t.co/MczCYPBHhu — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) June 26, 2017

Theresa May and The Holy Grail is excellent but would like to see her as the "just a flesh wound" characterpic.twitter.com/q6j56PpUSw — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 25, 2017

An exasperated commoner takes on the role of election-fatigued Brenda From Bristol: “Do your worst”; and even Lord Buckethead - the talk of Theresa May’s Maidenhead count on election night - makes an appearance as the infamous Black Knight.