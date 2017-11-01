We Compared Sony's New Robot Dog To The Real Thing, Guess Which Version Won

But how does a robot compare to the real thing? Could a machine ever really replace man’s best friend?

The updated model - simply named Aibo - is making the most of a decade’s worth of technological advances by integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning and mobile software. Aibo can supposedly do more than ever before.

Ten years since their last release (presumably someone was in the dog house), Sony has decided to bring out a new version of their iconic Aibo robot dog.

1. Keeping You Company

All dog owners will agree that one of the best parts about having a canine is the company, and in many cases forming a life-long friendship with your furry friend.

Just like a real dog, Aibo is billed as being able to form “an emotional bond” with members of the household and provide you with “love, affection, and the joy of nurturing and raising a companion”.

Now don’t get us wrong, that all sounds perfect, but if Aibo is anything like Alexa or Siri, yes they’ll listen to what you’re saying and give you some feedback, but it’s hardly the friendship of the century. Plus you always get the feeling they secretly loathe your entire being. Dogs could never hate anyone.

Winner: Dog

2. Making A Mess

One of the hardest parts about bringing a live animal into your family home is that different species don’t always have the same standards of cleanliness.

From chewing the sofas to using the garden as their personal bathroom, real dogs can be a messy to say the least. Then of course there is the hair they leave on every soft furnishing they happen to come into contact with.

On the other hand, robot dog does not need to toilet or shed hair. So not only is it great for those with pet allergies, but could be a winner for anyone who wants to ditch the poo bags.

Winner: Robot

3. Allowing You To Leave The House

Having a dog at home can be a joy, but it isn’t half a commitment. For any dog owner who has ever tried to have an impromptu weekend away or stay at work late without being crippled by the guilt of leaving Fido home alone, robot dog would undeniably solve those problems.

And if you’re still feeling racked by guilt, there is an app that can be used to control Aibo remotely, as well as look at the catalogue of photographs taken by the dog, so you can even see what it is up to (although presumably, not a lot).

Winner: Robot