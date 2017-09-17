PA Wire/PA Images A cordon put in place by fire crews at Alwold Crescent in Lee, south London, where residents were rushed to hospital with nausea and vomiting amid fears of a chemical incident.

A feared chemical incident in south London that left residents with nausea and vomiting is believed to be a gas leak, emergency services have said. Emergency crews were called to Alwold Crescent in Lee amid fears locals may have suffered an allergic reaction. Several people were taken to hospital and six homes were evacuated in Alwold Crescent, Lee, on Sunday morning while the London Fire Brigade tried to identify the possible cause.

We are on scene at a chemical incident in SE12 with @LondonFire and @metpoliceuk. pic.twitter.com/280ikr2bdE — LondonAmbulance HART (@LAS_HART) September 17, 2017

Twelve residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Residents at one end of the crescent were asked to leave their homes at around 11.30am and a cordon was erected. Three fire engines were on the scene, as well as representatives from Thames Water, but no unusually high levels of any dangerous chemicals were found. Wayne Higgins, 50, said that he and his neighbours had been feeling unwell for the last few days. The fire brigade have been here checking if there are chemicals or toxins. For the moment we don’t know when we will be allowed back in - not until they find out the cause of the problem. “We just assumed everyone had a cold or something was going round.” Mr Higgins said they didn’t start thinking it was a gas leak until yesterday evening.

PA Wire/PA Images Emergency services personnel and staff from Thames Water and the local authority of Greenwich at Alwold Crescent in Lee, south London, where residents were rushed to hospital with nausea and vomiting amid fears of a chemical incident.