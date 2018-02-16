Southbank Centre Pulls Advertising From Daily Mail After ‘Homophobic’ Column About Tom Daley

London arts hub the Southbank Centre has pulled its advertising from the Daily Mail after a Richard Littlejohn column urged readers: “Please don’t pretend two dads is the new normal.” The piece, which was described by many readers on Twitter as “homophobic”, was in response to the news that Olympic diver Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Black are having a child via a surrogate. “I still cling to the belief that children benefit most from being brought up by a man and a woman,” wrote Littlejohn, before adding: “Before the usual suspects start bouncing up and down, squealing ‘homophobia’, don’t bother.”

This is what homophobic, transphobic, discriminatory, bigoted hate speech looks like.



This is what readers of and advertisers in the @DailyMailUK continue to support, day after day.



This is unacceptable. Shame on you Richard Littlejohn.#DailyMail 👎🏼 — Dr Adrian Harrop (@DrAdrianHarrop) February 16, 2018

I love that Richard Littlejohn's gone with "two dads aren't normal." Jesus had two dads, dude. https://t.co/mTLiGbp9qE — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) February 16, 2018

If you trained a neural network to spew homophobic bile you’d get this piece by Richard Littlejohn. https://t.co/1TmjLZCxZf — Ted Mackey (@tmackey427) February 16, 2018

If you trained a neural network to spew homophobic bile you’d get this piece by Richard Littlejohn. https://t.co/1TmjLZCxZf — Ted Mackey (@tmackey427) February 16, 2018

Online campaign group Stop Funding Hate called out the London venue - which is the UK’s largest arts centre - for advertising with the newspaper following Littlejohn’s column. In response, a spokesperson for the Southbank Centre told HuffPost UK: “We reach out to audiences through wide-ranging online and offline media titles, across the political spectrum. We monitor the environment in which our advertising appears, to ensure the values of the publication are compatible with our own. “We have no future plans to advertise within the Daily Mail.”

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) on Feb 14, 2018 at 5:44am PST

The venue is an ardent supporter of LGBT+ rights and threw a huge wedding party to celebrate the Gay Marriage Act in 2013. During the Big Wedding Weekend, 70 couples, both gay and straight, got married or renewed their vows. Response to the move has been largely positive. Ian Evans wrote: “That’s very good to hear. Really well done on taking the issue as seriously as it is. Many companies just hope the issue will go away, but it never will whilst papers run such relentless bullying campaigns against minorities.” “Thank you for listening,” wrote another user, while Gary Wales said: “Thank you! I would not have booked at Southbank in future (and I frequently buy tickets to your events) had you’d not responded in this way.” “That’s my membership renewed for another year,” wrote Johno, while Alan Henness added: “Congratulations on doing the RIGHT THING.”

That's very good to hear. Really well done on taking the issue as seriously as it is.

Many companies just hope the issue will go away, but it never will whilst papers run such relentless bullying campaigns against minorities. pic.twitter.com/N8KQd9OpMT — Ian Evans (@snavenai) February 16, 2018

Thank you for listening. — eightyfive (@eightyfivemusic) February 16, 2018

Thank you! I would not have booked at SB in future (and I frequently buy tickets to your events) had you’d not responded in this way. — Gary L Wales (@GaryWales) February 16, 2018

Congratulations on doing the RIGHT THING. — (((Alan Henness))) (@zeno001) February 16, 2018