Southbank Centre Pulls Advertising From Daily Mail After ‘Homophobic’ Column About Tom Daley

London arts hub the Southbank Centre has pulled its advertising from the Daily Mail after a Richard Littlejohn column urged readers: “Please don’t pretend two dads is the new normal.”
The piece, which was described by many readers on Twitter as “homophobic”, was in response to the news that Olympic diver Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Black are having a child via a surrogate.
“I still cling to the belief that children benefit most from being brought up by a man and a woman,” wrote Littlejohn, before adding: “Before the usual suspects start bouncing up and down, squealing ‘homophobia’, don’t bother.”
Online campaign group Stop Funding Hate called out the London venue - which is the UK’s largest arts centre - for advertising with the newspaper following Littlejohn’s column.
In response, a spokesperson for the Southbank Centre told HuffPost UK: “We reach out to audiences through wide-ranging online and offline media titles, across the political spectrum. We monitor the environment in which our advertising appears, to ensure the values of the publication are compatible with our own.
“We have no future plans to advertise within the Daily Mail.”
The venue is an ardent supporter of LGBT+ rights and threw a huge wedding party to celebrate the Gay Marriage Act in 2013. During the Big Wedding Weekend, 70 couples, both gay and straight, got married or renewed their vows.
Response to the move has been largely positive. Ian Evans wrote: “That’s very good to hear. Really well done on taking the issue as seriously as it is. Many companies just hope the issue will go away, but it never will whilst papers run such relentless bullying campaigns against minorities.”
“Thank you for listening,” wrote another user, while Gary Wales said: “Thank you! I would not have booked at Southbank in future (and I frequently buy tickets to your events) had you’d not responded in this way.”
“That’s my membership renewed for another year,” wrote Johno, while Alan Henness added: “Congratulations on doing the RIGHT THING.”
Quorn, Suzuki, Iceland, Carpetright and the Co-op were also identified as advertisers with the newspaper.
A spokesman for Co-op said: “We’ve consulted with our members on this matter and the current view of the majority is that it’s not right for us to use advertising spend to influence editorial. During this discussion with our members it also became clear that they wanted our advertising in these publications to reflect and promote our values even more strongly, the most recent being our campaign to tackle modern slavery.”
A spokeswoman for frozen food giant Iceland said the brand: “Will continue to advertise where we are able to reach significant numbers of our customers. We will naturally review where we place our advertising if our customers stop buying any particular newspaper because they do not approve of its editorial content.”
The Daily Mail has been contacted for comment.