Not satisfied with holding up the general public on the rails, Southern has gone one step further and started blocking the roads too.

At least that was what Luke Alexander interpreted when he came across this spectacular sight on Wednesday night in Crystal Palace.

Truck carrying a Southern train carriage has jammed itself in at the top of Crystal Palace and is holding up all traffic!



Oh the irony!!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/EQnLRvt4xB — Luke Alexander (@lukejalexander) December 21, 2016

The 25-year-old tweeted a picture of a Southern train carriage being transported on a lorry that had become stuck at a crossroads.

“Truck carrying a Southern train carriage has jammed itself in at the top of Crystal Palace and is holding up all traffic! Oh the irony!” he wrote.

Southern Rail has been subject to long-running industrial action because of an overtime ban. Predictably, this has seen a spike in frustrated commuters venting spleen on social media.