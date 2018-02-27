Called Starlink, it’s an ambitious plan to cover the entire globe with superfast internet using a vast network of satellites, the first two of which were placed in orbit this week.

First envisioned by Musk back in 2015, Starlink has managed to move from paper to the launch pad in less than three years.

As of June 2017, the International Telecommunications Union states that only 51% of the world’s population has internet access.

Rather than wait for nations to increase their infrastructure or for land-based technology to progress, Musk proposes going from 51% to 100% using a single system.

How does it work? Quite simply by blanketing the globe in a vast network of over 10,000 satellites.

To give you some idea of how momentous a step up that is from the norm, the Union of Concerned Scientists estimates that there are just 1,738 operating satellites orbiting our planet (that we know of).

SpaceX has already launched two test satellites affectionately named Tintin A and Tintin B.