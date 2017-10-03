Spain’s King Felipe VI accused Catalan independence leaders of shattering democratic principles and dividing society, as thousands took to the streets to protest against a violent police crackdown. The televised speech on Tuesday evening, a rare intervention by the 49-year-old monarch, was a sign of how deeply Spain has been shaken by the Catalan referendum and a violent police crackdown that injured 900 people. Tens of thousands of Catalans demonstrated in the streets of the northeastern region against action by the police, who tried to disrupt Sunday’s vote by firing rubber bullets and charging into crowds with truncheons. Tuesday’s protests shut down road traffic, public transport and businesses.

Yves Herman / Reuters

The referendum and its aftermath have plunged Spain into its worst constitutional crisis in decades, and are a political test for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, a conservative who has taken a hard line stance on the issue. Pro-independence parties who control the regional government staged Sunday’s referendum in defiance of the Constitutional Court, which had ruled that the vote violated Spain’s 1978 constitution which states the country is indivisible. Catalonia, Spain’s richest region, has its own language and culture and a political movement for secession that has strengthened in recent years. Those who participated in Sunday’s ballot voted overwhelmingly for independence, a result that was expected since residents who favor remaining part of Spain mainly boycotted the referendum. Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has said the result is valid and must be implemented. Outside of Catalonia, Spaniards mostly hold strong views against its independence drive. In his televised address, the king said the “irresponsible behavior” of the Catalan leaders had undermined social harmony in the region.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People gather at Spanish police headquarters to stage a demonstration, supporting Catalonian independence and reacting against Spanish police's intervention, in Barcelona.

“Today Catalan society is fractured and in conflict,” he said. “They (the Catalan leaders) have infringed the system of legally approved rules with their decisions, showing an unacceptable disloyalty towards the powers of the state.” The king said the crown was strongly committed to the Spanish constitution and to democracy, and underlined his commitment to the unity and permanence of Spain. He had earlier met Rajoy to discuss the situation in Catalonia. Opinion polls conducted before the vote suggested a minority of around 40 percent of residents in the region backed independence. But a majority wanted a referendum to be held, and the violent police crackdown angered Catalans across the divide. “I’m not in favor of independence, but I’m against repression,” said Erwin, a 25-year-old pilot at one demonstration, wearing a Spanish flag. One of his companions was wearing the red-and-yellow striped Catalan flag. Several demonstrations unfolded across Catalonia on Tuesday. To the north of Barcelona, a line of tractors moved down a road blocked to traffic, accompanied by protesters chanting “Independence!” and “The streets will always be ours!”

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People gather at Spanish police headquarters to stage a demonstration, supporting Catalonian independence and reacting against Spanish police's intervention, in Barcelona.