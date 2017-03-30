All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    30/03/2017 15:46 BST | Updated 31/03/2017 11:20 BST

    Spanx Has Launched Bridal Shapewear And It's Oh So Pretty

    And it includes lace, lace, lots of lovely lace 😍 💕👰

    It’s a concern every bride-to-be has before the big day: finding seamless, comfortable - but pretty - lingerie

    With wedding season just around the corner, Spanx has launched its first-ever bridal shapewear line, Spotlight On Lace, which may be the answer to all those bride-to-be’s undergarment prayers. 

    Consisting of four pieces - from bralettes and briefs to bodysuits and high-waisted briefs - the collection ranges from sizes XS-2X (with sizes A-D in bra cups). 

    Founded by Sara Blakely, Spanx has always be known for its controlling but comfortable shapewear - but this is the first time the retailer has included lace.

    And the dreamy colour palette is suitable for all types of brides: from vintage rose, classic grey to very black and clean white. 

    The line will be available from 3 April at Harrods, Net-A-Porter, House of Fraser and Spanx.com. 

    Spanx

    Have a look at the pieces below: 

    • Spanx High-Waisted Brief
      Spanx
      £56, Spanx.com
    • Spanx Spotlight On Lace Bralette
      Spanx
      £42, Spanx.com
    • Spanx Spotlight On Lace Brief
      Spanx
      £34, Spanx.com
    • Spanx Spotlight On Lace Bodysuit
      Spanx
      £64, Spanx.com
    • Spanx Spotlight On Lace Brief
      Spanx
      £34, Spanx.com

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleArts and Entertainmentwomen's fashionWomen's ClothingWomen's UnderwearMen's ClothingSpanx

    Conversations