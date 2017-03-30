Spanx Has Launched Bridal Shapewear And It's Oh So Pretty

It’s a concern every bride-to-be has before the big day: finding seamless, comfortable - but pretty - lingerie.

With wedding season just around the corner, Spanx has launched its first-ever bridal shapewear line, Spotlight On Lace, which may be the answer to all those bride-to-be’s undergarment prayers.

Consisting of four pieces - from bralettes and briefs to bodysuits and high-waisted briefs - the collection ranges from sizes XS-2X (with sizes A-D in bra cups).

Founded by Sara Blakely, Spanx has always be known for its controlling but comfortable shapewear - but this is the first time the retailer has included lace.

And the dreamy colour palette is suitable for all types of brides: from vintage rose, classic grey to very black and clean white.

The line will be available from 3 April at Harrods, Net-A-Porter, House of Fraser and Spanx.com.