The Spice Girls ‘GEM’ reunion is apparently back on, following Mel B’s split from her husband Stephen Belafonte.

YouTube Mel, Geri and Emma never actually confirmed any concerts

In January, it was reported that Geri had dropped out to concentrate on the birth of her second child but a new source has now claimed Mel’s husband was also responsible for the stalling the reunion.

It’s alleged that following their recent split, Mel is now ready to get back on board, and a source has told the Sun: “Stephen was always an unnerving presence. Now he’s out of the way, fun will return.”

Mel filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage, in late March, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Todd Williamson via Getty Images Stephen and Mel in July 2016

GEM are yet to announce any new plans, and we haven’t heard anything from them since a track, ‘Song For Her’, leaked late last year.

One thing we can be sure about is that Victoria Beckham and Mel C definitely won’t be joining their former bandmates anytime soon, and it’s even been claimed that the former is ready to take legal action to stop the new-look trio from performing the band’s biggest hits.

The Spice Girls