100 Million Year Old Spider With A Tail Is Worse Than We Could Have Imagined

If you already thought spiders were terrifying to look at, wait till you hear about a newly-discovered species of arachnid that had a long tail (as well as eight legs). The animal, called Chimerarachne, was found by a team of researchers preserved in a piece of amber from a remote rainforest in Myanmar. Although this particular fossil was from the mid-Cretaceous age (around 100 million years ago) the team think the animal could still be alive today.

University of Kansas KU News Service

The team from the University of Kansas had previously predicted the existence of these creatures, but placed then in older periods around 380 million years ago. But it wasn’t until amber was bought over to China, by dealers selling it to research institutions, that they actually came across this hard evidence. Paul Selden of the Paleontological Institute, said: “There’s been a lot of amber being produced from northern Myanmar and its interest stepped up about ten years ago when it was discovered this amber was mid-Cretaceous; therefore, all the insects found in it were much older than first thought.”

University of Kansas KU News Service Spider in amber