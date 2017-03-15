As if their venomous fangs, hairy legs and unholy sex routines weren’t enough to contend with, scientists have now revealed yet another reason to fear spiders: a voracious appetite that dwarfs even our own.

Earth’s arachnids devour 400 to 800 million tonnes of prey each year, according to a new study which establishes their critical role in the insect food chain.

By comparison, humans consume 400 million tonnes of meat and fish every 12 months, and whales an estimated 280-500 million tonnes of prey.