But he was in for a surprise when the tickets arrived.

Jonathan Heywood, a Newcastle United supporter, bought split tickets for him and his girlfriend to watch his team play Oxford United.

After an overhaul of rail fares was announced to try to make it easier for passengers to buy the cheapest tickets, one man shed light on just how complex the system is.

Thanks to @LeeTurnbull91 for the worst advice AV ever received. Get a split ticket to oxford he said. FIFTY SIX TICKETS ARE YOU HAVING ME ON pic.twitter.com/RuEyBBVHrz

Split fares, which cover different legs of a journey but don’t necessarily necessitate changing trains, are sometimes a cheaper way to travel.

Heywood said he saved £56 in total.

He told Sky News:”Well I couldn’t believe it at first, but in the end it was actually worth it and I would do it again.

“There were 56 tickets, so 28 each for me and my girlfriend, and we split them into 4 envelopes - 14 each way for each of us - so it was manageable.

“The only hassle was our reservation changed every couple of stops so we sat in two unreserved seats for the whole journey.”

Unfortunately the pair didn’t even get to watch the match, as they ended up in A&E after Heywood’s girlfriend slipped over and injured herself on the way into the stadium.

To add insult to injury, Newcastle lost 3-0 to the home team.