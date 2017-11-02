This Spoof Ad Sums Up Everything That’s Wrong With The Banking Industry

There are dogs and kittens, sunrises and swirling autumnal leaves, and a warm-voiced narrator reassures you he will invest your money... in dirty fossil fuels.

Unlike standard banking ads, which dish out heartwarming promises to stay “by your side” and help you achieve your goals, this spoof advert from anti-poverty NGO Christian Aid speaks to an uncomfortable truth the banking industry would no doubt rather we forgot: banks funnel our money into coal, oil and gas projects that contribute to climate change.

“Since the global financial crisis, every bank in the world wants to convince us that it’s our light-hearted, non-threatening friend. But friends don’t destroy the environment,” says Hannah Henderson from Christian Aid, who was involved in the production of the spoof video.

The ad was created to tie in with a new Christian Aid report, published on Thursday, which calculates that the world invests £3.24 in fossil fuels for every £1 in renewable energy.