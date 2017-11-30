This year Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon used her St Andrew’s Day message to encourage Scots to carry out acts of kindness.

St Andrew’s Day, celebrated on 30th November, is celebrated in honour of the patron saint of Scotland (although he is also shared with Greece, Russia, Romania, and Barbados).

First Minister @NicolaSturgeon celebrates St Andrew’s Day, a time to highlight the values of compassion and solidarity #BeLikeStAndrew pic.twitter.com/6wjCjbmWS3

She said: “The values of compassion and solidarity are central to the story of St Andrew. They are also a big part of Scotland’s national identity.

“So we’re encouraging everyone to celebrate these values, by performing an act of kindness on St Andrew’s Day.

“That could mean helping out your neighbours, giving time or money to charity; or simply offering friendship and company to those who need it most.

“It’s a great way of marking this special day and of making life a little bit brighter for our friends and our neighbours.”

In honour of the day, Google also featured a Scottish themed doodle on its front page.