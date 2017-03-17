All Sections
    • NEWS
    17/03/2017 09:04 GMT

    St Patrick's Day Quiz: Test Your Irish History And Traditions Knowledege

    We bet you don't know as much as you think you do...

    St Patrick’s Day is celebrated in honour of the patron saint of Ireland every year on March 17th. 

    The day was chosen because it is commonly held to be the date of the saint’s death.

    The precise date of his birth is believed by some to be 387 AD, although others suggest it was some time in the fifth century, and turned to God once he was kidnapped by slave traders and brought to Ireland to be a shepherd.

    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    The Trinity College in Dublin goes green on the eve of St Patrick's Day

    He was claimed to have performed many miracles and led a life of spreading the message of Christianity.

    While there are, of course, many celebrations in Ireland, many Americans also commemorate the holiday and there are huge parades in cities including New York, Chicago and Boston.

    This year's Google Doodle for St Patrick's Day is an interactive one

    Now, even Google gets into the act with an Irish-themed Google Doodle.

    But how much do you know about St Patrick’s Day and about Ireland? Try our quiz and find out...

    Conversations