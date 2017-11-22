Budget 2017: Chancellor Reveals Grim Growth Forecasts Amid Climbdown On Universal Credit

PA Wire/PA Images Chancellor Philip Hammond

Abolishing stamp duty on first time buyers should save £5k for those buying homes worth £300k. Great news for people across our country. — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) November 22, 2017

Chancellor abolishes stamp duty for first time buyers on the first £300k. Course that depends on being someone who earns enough to be able to borrow those kinds of sums to buy a house in first place... given prices in walthamstow that’s a high bar to meet...#Budget2017 November 22, 2017

But the Chancellor also used his Budget to reveal the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) has significantly revised growth down for next year from 2.0% to 1.5%. The forecasts equate to 2.2% of GDP or around £40bn over five years. The Chancellor is also setting aside an extra £3bn over the next two years to prepare for “every possible outcome” in the Brexit process.

Here's the Red book scorecard showing fiscal loosening today with £25bn extra spending. He's used up nearly all £26bn headroom he set aside a yr ago. pic.twitter.com/aFo4dzUsIu — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) November 22, 2017

A £1.5bn support package will cut the waiting period for the benefit payments, he told the Commons, and make it easier for claimants to receive an advance. It comes after howls of pain from across the country as people were being forced into poverty by six-week waits for Universal Credit.

OBR growth forecasts all down. Down by quite a lot. #Budget2017



2017: 2.0% (March) vs 1.5%

2018: 1.6% (March) vs 1.4%

2019: 1.7% (March) vs 1.3%

2020:1.9% (March) vs 1.3%

2021: 2.0% (March) vs 1.5%

2022: 1.6% — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) November 22, 2017

The Chancellor said he recognised the concerns of claimants, raised by MPs across the Commons. He said: “Today we will act on those concerns. First, we will remove the seven day waiting period applied at the beginning of a benefit claim so that entitlement to Universal Credit will start on the day of the claim. He added: “We will change the advances system to ensure that any household that needs it can access a full month’s payment within five days of applying.

Opposition MPs laughing when Chancellor says our debt has "peaked" completely delusional #Budget17 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) November 22, 2017

“We will make it possible to apply for an advance online and we will extend the repayment period for advances from 6 months to 12 months.” Turning to Stamp Duty, the Chancellor said the Stamp Duty cut was aimed at easing the burden on younger people. He said: “When we say we will revive the home-owning dream in Britain we mean it. We do not underestimate the scale of the challenge but today, we have made a substantial downpayment.”

Huge news. The modern compassionate Conservative party gets things like Universal Credit right. The biggest poverty fighting tool we have. https://t.co/4DMABQywTL — Johnny Mercer MP (@JohnnyMercerUK) November 22, 2017

Budget: Screeching u-turn on aspects of Universal Credit... nice of Hammond to acknowledge this was only done because @jeremycorbyn and @UKLabour pushed the issue up the political agenda.#Budget2017 — Andrew Gwynne MP (@GwynneMP) November 22, 2017

As fears grow about the impact Brexit is having on the economy, the Chancellor said that he expected inflation to stabilise next year, falling back within targets by the close of 2018. With productivity forecasts also down, the Chancellor also added £2.3 billion for investment in research and development. In other announcements, the Chancellor has committed an extra £350 million immediately to allow health trusts to plan for this winter, recognising the NHS “is under pressure right now”.

Yup - I did hear it right - no red bus £350 million for the NHS... instead a #Brexit BILL for £3 BILLION!!! #Budget2017 @Open_Britain — Stephen Doughty (@SDoughtyMP) November 22, 2017

He has also added £2.8bn to NHS resource spending overall. The low paid were also handed a wage boost, through an increase in the National Living Wage. It will rise 4.4% in April, from £7.50 an hour to £7.83. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned the Budget, saying it was a “record of failure with a forecast of more to come”, adding that “this is a Government no longer fit for office”. Michael Jacobs, Director of the IPPR Commission on Economic Justice, was also scathing about the growth forecasts and a lack of investment.

PA Wire/PA Images Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell