Budget 2017: What the Chancellor WON'T Say

1, “There are no unemployed people.”

At least not if he wants to: (a), keep his job; and, (b), tell the truth.

Unemployment is at its lowest since the 1970s, which he would have been able to trumpet, had he not appeared to deny there were 1.42 million people out of work in the UK between July and September this year during his pre-Budget interview with Andrew Marr on Sunday.

2, “The UK economy is leading the G7 on growth.”

That’s because it simply isn’t the case, at least not since the Brexit vote. The International Monetary Fund is predicting UK growth will slow to 1.7% in 2017 and 1.5% in 2018. In 2016, only Germany was growing faster than the UK.

3, “The national debt is out of control.”

Jaw-dropping borrowing figures released this week starkly underlined the bind the Chancellor is in. The Government borrowed £8billion in October - £500million more than in the same month last year. The national debt now stands at £1.79 trillion and has tripled since the turn of the century. Debt interest payments jumped 25% to £6bn last month alone.

It means Britain is paying £8m an hour to service its national debt. All of which the Chancellor will want to keep very quiet about should he want to take advantage of low rates on Government borrowing to invest in housing, as some Cabinet colleagues have asked him to do.