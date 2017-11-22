Six Times Philip Hammond's Hands Were Tied By Brexit

Brexit constraints on the public purse mean Chancellor Philip Hammond will have less money to spend in today’s Budget, it has been claimed.

Debt interest repayments have risen due to the value of the pound, tax receipts have taken a hit due to a weaker property market, both of which have been blamed on Brexit, and the UK has already set aside £500m to prepare for leaving the bloc.

All of this adds up to Hammond not being able to splash the cash, pro-EU campaigners have said, despite a growing list of demands on housing, social care and public sector pay.

Six times Philip Hammond’s hands have been tied by Brexit: