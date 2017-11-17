John Boyega has confirmed he has some royal co-stars in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, as Princes William and Harry will make an appearance in the film.
The second installment of the current ‘Star Wars’ trilogy will arrive in cinemas next month, and the actor has now confirmed long-standing whispers that the royal pair would be popping up in the movie.
Sadly, we won’t be seeing the Princes themselves joining the Resistance as they donned costumes to play Stormtroopers instead.
During a roundtable event with The Hollywood Reporter, John described working with the Prices as “a great experience”.
The publication added the Princes appear in a scene alongside Tom Hardy and Gary Barlow - there are two names we never thought we’d say in the same sentence... - who also play Stormtroopers, as previously reported.
This isn’t the first time a famous face has slipped in wearing a famous white suit among the extras, as in 2015′s ‘The Force Awakens’, Daniel Craig played the Stormtrooper guarding Rey when Kylo Ren had taken her captive.
‘The Last Jedi’ is released in UK cinemas on Friday 15 December and production on Episode IX is expected to begin early next year.
Disney and LucasFilms recently revealed that the trilogy will be followed by another focusing on a different part of the ‘Star Wars’ universe, presided over by ‘The Last Jedi’ director Rian Johnson.