The latest instalment in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise is off to a flying start at the box office, new figures have revealed.

‘The Last Jedi’ has already won rave reviews since its debut last week, and it’s now been confirmed that here in the UK - where it had the widest cinema release of all time, showing in more than 700 cinemas - the film’s first few days have given it the third-biggest opening weekend of all time.

Pulling in around £27.5 million, ‘The Last Jedi’ now sits behind the 2017 remake of ‘Beauty And The Beast’ (no. 2) and, of course, the last ‘Star Wars’ film ‘The Force Awakens’, which currently holds the title of biggest UK opening weekend ever.