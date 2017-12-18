The latest instalment in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise is off to a flying start at the box office, new figures have revealed.
‘The Last Jedi’ has already won rave reviews since its debut last week, and it’s now been confirmed that here in the UK - where it had the widest cinema release of all time, showing in more than 700 cinemas - the film’s first few days have given it the third-biggest opening weekend of all time.
Pulling in around £27.5 million, ‘The Last Jedi’ now sits behind the 2017 remake of ‘Beauty And The Beast’ (no. 2) and, of course, the last ‘Star Wars’ film ‘The Force Awakens’, which currently holds the title of biggest UK opening weekend ever.
This is no doubt music to Disney’s ears, as the film company was behind all three of these films.
Outside of Britain, ‘The Last Jedi’ has been even more successful. In the US its opening weekend puts it at number two on the all-time list.
The film pulled in a whopping $220 million (roughly £165 million) in its first few days in the States, meaning it’s overtaken 2015’s ‘Jurassic World’ and 2012’s ‘Avengers’ offering, but again, still below ‘The Force Awakens’, which made around $248 million (£186 million) in its opening weekend.
Original ‘Star Wars’ actors Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher both return in ‘The Last Jedi’, as do ‘The Force Awakens’ stars John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver.
If you still haven’t seen it, check out HuffPost UK’s spoiler-free verdict on ‘The Last Jedi’ here.