‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill has shared an appropriate tribute to his friend and former co-star Carrie Fisher on the anniversary of her death.

Mark and Carrie appeared alongside one another in the original sci-fi trilogy, and share the screen once again in the most recent instalment ‘The Last Jedi’, which sees them reprising their roles as Luke Skywalker and General Leia Organa (formerly known as Princess Leia).

One year on from her untimely death, Mark has remembered the actress and writer in a post on his Instagram page.