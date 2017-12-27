‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill has shared an appropriate tribute to his friend and former co-star Carrie Fisher on the anniversary of her death.
Mark and Carrie appeared alongside one another in the original sci-fi trilogy, and share the screen once again in the most recent instalment ‘The Last Jedi’, which sees them reprising their roles as Luke Skywalker and General Leia Organa (formerly known as Princess Leia).
One year on from her untimely death, Mark has remembered the actress and writer in a post on his Instagram page.
In a collage of pictures, Mark posted a photo of himself and Carrie in the 1980s alongside a more recent shot, taken around the release of ‘The Force Awakens’ in 2015.
Our personal favourite part of the post was a picture of Carrie, reimagined as the Virgin Mary, holding up her middle finger and carrying her beloved dog, Gary, who accompanied her on the press trip for ‘Episode VII’.
Along with the hashtags #AlwaysWithUs and #CarrieOnForever, Mark captioned the picture: “No one’s ever really gone.”
Mark was among the first to pay tribute when news first broke of Carrie’s death last year, admitting he’d been left “devastated” by the loss.
Earlier this month, he admitted he was still struggling to process her death, explaining: “It’s so hard for me to think of her in the past tense because she is so alive in my mind.
“She’s irreplaceable and we all loved her and it was impossible not to have fun when you were around Carrie.”
Turning his attention to the ‘Episode VIII’, he added: “I know that she would want us to enjoy the film and to be happy and laugh, because that’s what Carrie was all about.”