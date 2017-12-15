So, this week we’ve left a little confuddled about claims that Princes William and Harry filmed cameos in the latest instalment of ‘Star Wars’, ‘The Last Jedi’. Rumours that William and Harry had been involved in shooting date back as far as last year, when they paid a visit to the film’s set. Shortly after, this photo was uploaded to Instagram:

D’awww. Anyway, clearly sick of being asked about the two royals, John Boyega finally confirmed to ‘This Morning’ earlier this week that the princes had filmed a scene in Stormtrooper outfits… but then explained they’d ultimately been cut. He said: “Yes, they were [filmed as Stormtroopers], man. I’m sick of this, I’m sick of it! Yes, they were, OK? “They cut it out of the film. I did personally apologise to them yesterday and said, ‘Sorry you were cut out of the film.’ Will was like, ‘I guess I just need to work more on the skill.’”

So there you have it, ‘Star Wars’ fans. Our dreams of eyeing up every Stormtrooper and pondering whether the suit conceals the future King of England have been sadly dashed. But lo! A twist in the tale in the final quarter, as John Boyega’s rep confirmed to the Daily Mail that he was, in fact, only “joking”, and both William and Harry’s cameos remain in the film. Phew! Anyone seeing ‘The Last Jedi’ this weekend intending to keep an eye out for William and Harry should (according to The Telegraph) be looking for the scene in which Finn and new character DJ are reprimanded by Stormtroopers. ‘The Last Jedi’ is in cinemas now. Check out the video below for more cameos to look out for: