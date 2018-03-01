A Die-Hard Tea Lover's Take On Starbucks' New 'Tea Latte' - Review

As one of HuffPost’s better tea-makers, to which my colleagues can attest, I pride myself in making a good cuppa. I’m also a fan of drinking them. This is why I was sent to try Starbucks’ new tea lattes - no added sugar, little caffeine, and a frothy top - which are a crafty way to make tea lovers part with their hard-earned cash. As I headed to the Starbucks in central London to try the new offering, I’ll admit I was dubious. As a Brit, the thought of anyone tampering with the winning formula of our good old breakfast cuppa left me slightly outraged, albeit intrigued. Any coffee hater will know the pain of parting with £2.50 in a coffee shop for a cup of hot water, cold milk and a tea bag, could Starbucks’ reinvention offer us more?

Natasha Hinde

Starbucks’ new range of tea lattes come in three flavours: rooibos, matcha and red apple rooibos and will set you back £2.75 for a short (the size pictured above). They look like lattes - they have a frothy top (as they’re made using steamed milk) and are served in cute little glasses - but the taste is something else entirely. That’s because the chain has used a special microgrind technique which transforms tea leaves into a fine powder. The result is an intense burst of flavour, which is far from the insipid cup of tea I’d expected. Unlike coffee, the rooibos lattes are naturally caffeine-free, making them an ideal choice for anyone who’s trying to cut back or for those who don’t want to be wired after dark. They contain no added sugar (a welcome change from unicorn frappuccinos) and, in addition to the variations of cow milk, you can opt for dairy-free alternatives such as soy, almond, coconut or oat milk. When I first tucked into a rooibos latte at 8.15am on Wednesday morning after battling the beast from the east, I was seriously ready for a hot beverage, but I was also anticipating disappointment. When I took a sip the froth hit my tongue and was followed by an influx of creamy tea. The best thing is that the tea taste is still strong, despite the drink being predominantly milk-based (a strong tea drinker’s worst nightmare). This particular drink has subtle vanilla, caramel and nutty notes too, with an aftertaste of malt (kind of like after you drink a Horlicks). I tried it both with both cow’s milk and almond milk, and preferred the latter. The almond milk made it nuttier and upped the creaminess, it was also slightly sweeter. Overall a very comforting winter drink.