Stephanie Davis has shared a video of her six-month-old son gurgling away and trying to talk to her.
The 24-year-old former ‘Hollyoaks’ star filmed Caben-Albi making noises and looking at the camera and replying to him as he chatted away.
“All he does is try to talk all day every day,” she captioned the video on Wednesday 19 July.
Davis gushed over her son, adding: “My mad little man, my world. I’m so blessed to be a mother, it truly is the best thing in the world.”
Parents commented on the video reminding Davis to “cherish” these special moments because babies “grow up fast”.
“Be grateful and cherish everything he does,” one person wrote. “He is getting so big. I wish time would slow down with my little ones.”
Another commented: “Bless him he’s gorgeous. These moments are so precious, don’t wish him to grow up.”
Davis recently shared another milestone of Caben-Albi’s: The first time he sat up on his own.
“My boy is sat up all by himself,” Davis wrote on 17 July.
“So emotional, proud mumma right now. He’s very pleased with himself.”