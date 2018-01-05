Stephen Fry has announced that he’s stepping down as the host of the Baftas.
After 12 years at the helm of the ceremony dishing out the most prestigious award in British film, Stephen has revealed he felt it was time for this year’s show to get a brand new host.
He explained: “Every one of the 12 Bafta film award ceremonies that I had the privilege of hosting has a place in my memory.
“The mixture of glamour, glory, drama and - occasionally - embarrassment and hiccup holds a unique place in the British film calendar.
“Over the last two decades I have especially loved watching the emergence of new young film talent behind and in front of the camera. But after so long a time I felt it only right to stand down and let others take the Baftas on to new heights and greater glories.”
He also joked: “What fun it will be to watch Bafta 2018 without my heart hammering, mouth drying and knees trembling.”
A new host is yet to be announced, but Bafta has already confirmed that Stephen’s successor will be revealed on Tuesday (9 January), during the same press conference as this year’s nominations.
The nominees in the coveted Rising Star category were announced earlier this week, with a host of breakthrough actors from 2017’s biggest films up for the honour, which is decided by film fans.
The 2018 Baftas will take place on Sunday 18 February at the Royal Albert Hall in London, airing on BBC One that evening.