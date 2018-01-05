After 12 years at the helm of the ceremony dishing out the most prestigious award in British film, Stephen has revealed he felt it was time for this year’s show to get a brand new host.

Stephen Fry has announced that he’s stepping down as the host of the Baftas .

He explained: “Every one of the 12 Bafta film award ceremonies that I had the privilege of hosting has a place in my memory.

“The mixture of glamour, glory, drama and - occasionally - embarrassment and hiccup holds a unique place in the British film calendar.

“Over the last two decades I have especially loved watching the emergence of new young film talent behind and in front of the camera. But after so long a time I felt it only right to stand down and let others take the Baftas on to new heights and greater glories.”

He also joked: “What fun it will be to watch Bafta 2018 without my heart hammering, mouth drying and knees trembling.”