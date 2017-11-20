Helle Thorning-Schmidt Schooling Husband Stephen Kinnock Lights Up Labour Election Documentary

In another dramatic political year, it seems like another age when the Labour Party was at war and backbenchers were demanding Jeremy Corbyn should go.

That was the starting point for the BBC documentary ‘Labour – The Summer That Changed Everything’, a film that charted the party’s 2017 general election through the eyes of a clutch of MPs less than enthused by Labour’s left-wing platform.

Much of the hour-long clip focussed on Stephen Kinnock, the MP and son of former leader Neil, who has at the vanguard of the Corbyn resistance. Early on, he suggested his leader would have to take “a long, hard look in the mirror” after the election result.

But as it’s slowly revealed Labour was going to defy expectations, Kinnock realises he will have to shift his tone.

Here’s his stunned reaction as the exit poll indicated Theresa May had lost her majority.