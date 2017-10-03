Actor and comedian Steve Coogan has received damages and an apology from Mirror Group Newspapers over phone-hacking.

The Alan Partridge star has won an undisclosed six-figure sum, with most of the money set to be donated to good causes, the Press Gazette reported.

The news follows an action for misuse of private information.

According to Coogan’s counsel, not only was the actor’s voicemail hacked, but his personal information was unlawfully procured through third parties and he was placed under surveillance by private investigators.

It is alleged that as many as 62 articles were written based on information procured through these methods.