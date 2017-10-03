All Sections
    03/10/2017 11:32 BST | Updated 03/10/2017 15:18 BST

    Steve Coogan Wins Phone-Hacking Damages From Mirror Group Newspapers

    He has also been given an apology.

    Actor and comedian Steve Coogan has received damages and an apology from Mirror Group Newspapers over phone-hacking. 

    The Alan Partridge star has won an undisclosed six-figure sum, with most of the money set to be donated to good causes, the Press Gazette reported

    The news follows an action for misuse of private information. 

    According to Coogan’s counsel, not only was the actor’s voicemail hacked, but his personal information was unlawfully procured through third parties and he was placed under surveillance by private investigators. 

    It is alleged that as many as 62 articles were written based on information procured through these methods. 

    Nathan Sparkes/ Hacked Off
    Steve Coogan outside of the High Court in London 

    “Much of what was published caused enormous distress and significant
    damage to Mr Coogan’s relationships with those he wrongly suspected had leaked private information or who believed he was the cause of their private information being made public,” Coogan’s counsel told the judge. 

    Speaking outside the High Court in London today, 51-year-old Coogan said the settlement was “vindication”.  

    In 2012, the comedian accepted £40,000 in damages over phone-hacking from News Group Newspapers, which published the News of the World. 

