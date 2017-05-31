An Amazon Engineer Is Trusting The Internet With $50k Of His Money On The Stock Market

Ever fancied channeling your inner Wolf Of Wall Street and dabbling in the stock market, but didn’t fancy blowing your life savings on a dodgy investment?

Well now a Seattle-based Amazon employee has decided to hand over $50,000 of his own life savings so strangers can test their stockbroker potential.

Engineer Mike Roberts was inspired to build StockStream, the world’s first multiplayer stock market game using real money, after years spent watching Reddit users anonymously give each other financial advice.