Stop What You're Doing: A Gravy Bar Is Coming To Manchester

In one of the best things to happen on 2017 so far, a gravy restaurant is opening in Manchester.

Gravy Bar MCR is reportedly going to bring the mix of meat juices, onions and wine (if you’re fancy) to the city’s Northern Quarter. No exact address has been revealed, yet.

According to the eatery’s website, it will serve a choice of gravies, dishes and ‘extras’ – re-defining the meaning of ‘gravy train’ in the process.