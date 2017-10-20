Communities across the UK are battening down the hatches with sandbags and barricades in preparation for the arrival of Storm Brian.

Treacherous conditions are forecast to set in overnight, with winds of up to 70mph battering coastal areas and driving high tidal waves over sea walls.

The storm, caused by a “weather bomb” of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean, has already struck the western coast of Ireland with heavy rain, the Press Association reported.

Meanwhile, hazardous conditions are due to hit western parts of the UK at 4am on Saturday, as families begin their half-term holidays.

The storm comes just days after the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia thrashed the British Isles, killing three people in Ireland and leaving thousands without power.