Storm Caroline deposited up to 10cm of snow on parts of Britain overnight as temperatures dropped to a bone-chilling -3.8C in the Scottish borders.

Bingley in west Yorkshire saw 4cm of snow, as did Leek in Staffordshire. Aviemore in Scotland recorded 7cm while a wintry 10cm fell in Londonderry.

Friday will see fine and bright conditions across the east of the country, but though temperatures will reach 4C in London and 2C in Hull, the wind chill factor means it will feel much, much colder. “It won’t necessarily be a surprise if we have a few snowflakes in London today, though nothing will settle,” a spokesman for the Met Office said.