Americans are currently being warned about the formation of Storm Don in the Atlantic Ocean - but they don’t seem to be taking it too seriously over on Twitter.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for the tropical storm, which is likely to bring heavy rain and higher gusts of wind, for Grenada as well as a watch for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.

But if the storm’s namesake President Donald Trump is anything to go by, residents don’t seem to think there’s much to worry about.