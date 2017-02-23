Storm Doris Is Destroying The UK And Everyone Is Freaking Out

Whoever named the latest storm to hit Britain has a lot to answer for. Previously the preserve of lovable, largely harmless but occasionally forgetful grandmothers, ‘Doris’ has thrown tradition to the very wind she is creating by wreaking havoc across these once-fair isles. Just look! This trampoline’s fall from grace after appearing in last year’s John Lewis ad is complete as Doris blasts it into a field where it is destined to become nothing grander than a horse’s favourite scratching post.

Just out of frame, hordes of early-morning drinkers roam the streets like the walking dead, confused and not quite knowing where to stand.

Tom is learning there are consequences for not taking prompt action.

UPDATE ON THE JOHN LEWIS AD TRAMPOLINE: The smashed up bounce monster is on a rampage.

#stormdoris attacking Mrs J with a trampoline 😱 pic.twitter.com/jl2zqlojmj — Stephen Jury (@stephen_jury) February 23, 2017

This footballing gnome lies forlornly, eternally pondering the header he has yet to make and never will.

Utter carnage of biblical proportions - Doris has had her Day 😕 pic.twitter.com/nSupxbmm9M — Zag Neek (@zagneek) February 23, 2017

The winds are so strong it’s affecting the genetic make up of animals as can be seen here by this badger that only seconds before was a dog.

Here’s the ITV’s graphic representation, the wind like a torrent of giant alien sperm all heading to Belfast for some reason.

#stormdoris has arrived with #snow in Scotland, heavy rain in NI, Wales & NW Eng-Plus gales for N & S coasts quickly increasing this AM @GMB pic.twitter.com/UQYjQCnUC9 — Laura Tobin (@Lauratobin1) February 23, 2017