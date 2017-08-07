A mum has shared a photo a stranger took of her and her four kids while she was in the supermarket.

Jess Wolfe, from the US, who is a photographer and owner of Nomadic Imagery, had her baby on her back and her three children by her side in the store, when she was approached by a woman she’d never met before.

“Sweaty, baby strapped to my back, three-year-old insisting that her belly hurts and needs her donut, six-year-old using everything in sight as a weapon and seven-year-old wanting to spend the only dollar he has,” she wrote on Facebook on 2 August.

“This. This was my trip to the grocery today.”