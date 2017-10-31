‘Stranger Things’ fans can now keep the memory of their favourite Netflix series alive by pre-ordering a (somewhat weird) bleeding nose candle.

The large, white ceramic candle holder vaguely resembles everyone’s favourite psychokinetic gal Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown.

When you burn a red candle in the holder, the wax drips through her nostrils and creates a more sanitary version of a nosebleed. (Quick explainer for those who haven’t seen ‘Stranger Things’, every time Eleven uses her psychokinetic powers she gets a nosebleed.)