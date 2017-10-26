‘Good Morning Britain’ Turns The Tables On The ‘Stranger Things’ Kids

As members of the ‘Stranger Things’ cast, Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp are usually the ones who scare us, but the ‘Good Morning Britain’ producers decided to turn the tables on the pair during Thursday’s (26 October) show.

Showbiz presenter Richard Arnold was quizzing the actors on the latest series, when someone in a black cloak jumped out behind him, giving Millie - who was mid-sentence - quite the fright.