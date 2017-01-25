The number of people sleeping on Britain’s streets has increased to a six-year high, new official statistics have revealed.

Ministers were accused of presiding over a “national scandal” of growing homelessness as it emerged that ‘rough sleeper’ levels had gone up by 16% in the past year - and more than doubled since 2010.

Some 4,134 people slept rough across England on any given night in 2016, up 134% overall since the last Labour government and an increase of 51% in the last two years.

Published just days before the Government’s expected White Paper plan for housing, the figures were seized on by Labour, the Liberal Democrats and charities as evidence that welfare and council cuts were hitting the most vulnerable.

The Department for Communities and Local Government revealed on Wednesday that 964 of the rough sleepers were in London and 3,170 in the rest of England. The numbers outside the capital are up by a fifth in just a year.

Government sources pointed out that the rise was in part down to better systems to count the numbers, and also that the majority of London rough sleepers were foreign nationals.