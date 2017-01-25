All Sections
    STYLE

    Paris Fashion Week 2017 Street Style Photos To Make You Swoon

    So. Many. Chanel bags.

    25/01/2017 14:25 GMT | Updated 25/01/2017 14:25 GMT

    Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2017 street style is famous for being some of the most glamorous in the world.

    The catwalk looks are nothing short of stunning - shout out to the new queens of Paris Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid - and something equally magical is taking place outside the shows.

    Behold, the epic street style outfits we’re currently trying to work out how to recreate with our winter wardrobes:

    • Edward Berthelot via Getty Images
      Tiffany Hsu outside the Vetements show.
    • Edward Berthelot via Getty Images
      A guest carrying a Hermes bag outside the Chanel show.
    • Edward Berthelot via Getty Images
      Olivia Palermo outside the Alexis Mabille show.
    • Christian Vierig via Getty Images
      A guest carrying a Chanel bag outside the Chanel show.
    • Edward Berthelot via Getty Images
      Soo Joo Park outside the Chanel show.
    • Christian Vierig via Getty Images
      A guest wearing Gucci boots outside the Alexis Mabille show.
    • Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
      Doina Ciobanu outside the Francesco Scognamiglio show.
    • Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
      Guests wearing Dior shoes outside the Dior show.
    • Timur Emek via Getty Images
      Chiara Ferragni wearing Dior outside the Dior show.
    • Christian Vierig via Getty Images
      A guest carrying a Chanel bag outside the Chanel show.
    • Edward Berthelot via Getty Images
      A guest carrying a Chanel bag outside the Chanel show.
    • Edward Berthelot via Getty Images
      Thythu Nguyen outside the Alexis Mabille show.
    • Edward Berthelot via Getty Images
      A guest outside the Chanel show.
    • Edward Berthelot via Getty Images
      A guest outside the Chanel show.
    • Edward Berthelot via Getty Images
      A guest wearing a Chanel bag outside the Chanel show.
    • Edward Berthelot via Getty Images
      Doina Ciobanu wearing a Fila t-shirt outside the Paul Smith show.
    • Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
      Tina Leung wearing a Dior handbag outside the Francesco Scognamiglio show.
    • Timur Emek via Getty Images
      Model Cindy Bruna heads to show fittings.
    • Timur Emek via Getty Images
      A guest wearing Chanel boots outside the Chanel show.
    Conversations