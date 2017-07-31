If you’ve ever wanted to be in the audience of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, you are not alone, as each year millions of people apply for tickets.
And 2017′s race for the hottest ticket in town is now on, as bosses have opened the first batch of applications, in anticipation of the new series.
There are two shows they have made public so far - the recording of the special launch show, as well as a red carpet event featuring all the celebrities, dancers, judges and presenters.
Applications to be in the audience of the launch show on Tuesday 5 September are already open, and are allocated on a lottery basis. However, if you are successful in the random draw for the launch, you will be excluded from the random draw for the rest of the 2017 series.
You can apply for launch show tickets here. Registration will remain open until Sunday 6 August at 4pm.
There is also the chance to attend the special red carpet record outside the ‘Strictly’ studios in Elstree, Borehamwood on Monday 28 August, where all the stars will be attending in their finery. However, there will be no access to the studio.
Unlike launch show tickets, if you do win red carpet allocations in the lottery, you will still be able to apply to be in the audience for other shows in the series.
You can apply for the red carpet event tickets here. Registration will remain open until Sunday 6 August at 4pm.
Keep checking the BBC Shows And Tours website for details of how to apply for tickets for the live shows when they are released later in the year.
Of course, you will be able to catch all the action on TV when the series returns to BBC One, which is likely to be on Saturday 9 September.
Rumoured contestants so far include The Body Coach, Joe Wicks, singer Matt Goss, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, ‘Gogglebox’ faves Steph and Dom Parker, former ‘X Factor’ winner Alexandra Burke and ‘This Morning’ host Ruth Langsford.