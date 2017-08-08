All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    08/08/2017 07:38 BST | Updated 08/08/2017 09:49 BST

    ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2017: EastEnders’ Davood Ghadami Confirmed For New Series

    He's 'swapping Walford for the Waltz'.

    ’EastEnders’ actor Davood Ghadami is the second star confirmed to be taking part in the upcoming series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

    Bosses began announcing the stars who will be hitting the dancefloor earlier this week, with Davood’s involvement being revealed on the show’s official Twitter page on Tuesday (8 August).

    Zak Hussein via Getty Images
    Davood Ghadami

    He said: “Having the opportunity to take part in this year’s Strictly is such an honour.

    “It’s going to be exciting, challenging and terrifying all at once and I am so looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone and learning to dance. See you under the Glitterball!”

    A source had previously told the Sun: “Davood is this year’s heartthrob and bosses are delighted he’s signed up.

    “Soap stars, particularly from ‘EastEnders’, have done really well on the show previously.

    “Producers are keen for him to get his kit off and get the audience’s pulses racing a bit.”

    Other ‘EastEnders’ stars who have done well on the show include former finalist Kellie Bright and Max Branning actor Jake Wood.

    Davood has played Kush Kazemi in the soap for three years.

    On Monday, Mollie King was confirmed as the first of this year’s ‘Strictly’ celebs, with the news being announced on Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 breakfast show.

    More confirmations will follow in the next fortnight, with the series set to resume in September.

