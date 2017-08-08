’EastEnders’ actor Davood Ghadami is the second star confirmed to be taking part in the upcoming series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. Bosses began announcing the stars who will be hitting the dancefloor earlier this week, with Davood’s involvement being revealed on the show’s official Twitter page on Tuesday (8 August).

Zak Hussein via Getty Images Davood Ghadami

He said: “Having the opportunity to take part in this year’s Strictly is such an honour. “It’s going to be exciting, challenging and terrifying all at once and I am so looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone and learning to dance. See you under the Glitterball!”