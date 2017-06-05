Joanne Clifton is currently riding high as the reigning professional on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, but she has already turned her attention to the new series.
The professional dancer has revealed who she wants to be her celebrity partner, when the BBC ballroom show returns later this year.
In fact, she has a wishlist of three big stars, which she revealed to us on the red carpet of the British Soap Awards.
Without hesitation, she said: “Number one: Prince Harry. Two: Karl Pilikington. Three: Steve Coogan.”
Her 2016 partner Ore wasn’t exactly chuffed with how speedily Joanne answered and joked: “Well... that was quick wasn’t it?”
The pair were in attendance to present the Best Single Episode accolade, which was won by ‘Emmerdale’ for their pioneering ‘Ashley’s Point Of View’ show.
The ITV soap was the big winner on the night, taking home an impressive six prizes.
All three of the night’s biggest prizes were won by ‘Emmerdale’, as it was crowned Best British Soap, while John Middleton and Charlotte Bellamy won the Best Actor and Actress prizes, respectively.
Meanwhile, it was claimed last week that Matt Goss has become the first celebrity to sign up for the new series of ‘Strictly’.
A source told The Sun: “Matt is an amazing coup for ‘Strictly’. Bosses were keen to sign him up after he impressed in the Christmas special and he will definitely be a favourite with viewers.
“He’s one of the best performers in music so he could go all the way and win it.”
Other stars tipped for the forthcoming series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ include Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, ‘Gogglebox’ faves Steph and Dom Parker and fitness guru Joe Wicks.