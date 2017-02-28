A new names has been thrown into the mix to replace Len Goodman on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. Jason Gilkison, who is the chief choreographer on the show, has been touted as a possible new judge for when the series returns later this year.

Eric McCandless via Getty Images Len Goodman has left 'Strictly Come Dancing'

BBC bosses have been on the hunt for a new face to join the panel since Len announced he was stepping down from his role as Head Judge at the end of the last series. According to the Daily Mail, Jason is seen as a good fit for the show, having previously been a judge on the Australian version of ‘So You Think You Can Dance?’. A source told the paper: ”Jason is viewed as a perfect replacement for Len. “He is being described as a really, really good call by some of the most influential and professional dancers on the show. He is their choice.”

Angela Weiss via Getty Images Jason Gilkison could replace Len Goodman