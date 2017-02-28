A new names has been thrown into the mix to replace Len Goodman on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
Jason Gilkison, who is the chief choreographer on the show, has been touted as a possible new judge for when the series returns later this year.
BBC bosses have been on the hunt for a new face to join the panel since Len announced he was stepping down from his role as Head Judge at the end of the last series.
According to the Daily Mail, Jason is seen as a good fit for the show, having previously been a judge on the Australian version of ‘So You Think You Can Dance?’.
A source told the paper: ”Jason is viewed as a perfect replacement for Len.
“He is being described as a really, really good call by some of the most influential and professional dancers on the show. He is their choice.”
Other names to be rumoured for the job include current ‘Strictly’ pros Anton Du Beke and Brendan Cole, Australian ‘Dancing With The Stars’ judge Helen Richey and Darcey Bussell, who it has been suggested may be getting a promotion for the next series.
Former pro dancer and ‘It Takes Two’ regular Karen Hardy has also made no secret of how much she wants to replace Len.
She told The Sun recently: “I just hope a lucky star will shine down on me as I would love to do it – it would be an absolute honour to stay part of a show I’m so passionate about.”
Self-proclaimed ballroom giant Gary Edwards has also been linked to the role, and spoke out about the rumours during a recent appearance on ‘This Morning’, stating: “The pressure, knowing that Len is going to be sitting at home, watching you, would be the biggest pressure, if I were to get the job.”
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One in the autumn.