The boozy pair are said to be being lined up for a stint on the BBC ballroom show, after quitting ‘Gogglebox’ last year .

A new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ may be months away, but rumours have already started swirling, with the news former ‘Gogglebox’ stars Steph and Dom Parker are being eyed as contestants.

The Sun has claimed bosses are hoping they’ll provide the same comedy routines as seen by Ed Balls on last year’s run.

The couple are appearing on this weekend’s ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’, and it is said to be a trial to see how viewers take to them.

A source told the paper: “They’re great characters and everyone loves watching them just when they’re sat on their sofa.

“Dom has the potential to provide great routines like Ed did and Steph would be fantastic going up against the judges.

“They’re definitely on the list and this weekend’s show is a great way to see how they look on stage.”

Were they do ‘Strictly’, they wouldn’t be the first former ‘Let’s Dance’ contestants to do so, with the likes of Scott Mills, Tameka Empson, Vanessa Feltz and Kate Garraway all signing up after a stint on the charity special.

A ‘Strictly’ spokesperson refused to be drawn on the rumour, telling The Sun: “Nothing has been confirmed for the next series of Strictly.”