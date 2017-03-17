A new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ may be months away, but rumours have already started swirling, with the news former ‘Gogglebox’ stars Steph and Dom Parker are being eyed as contestants.
The boozy pair are said to be being lined up for a stint on the BBC ballroom show, after quitting ‘Gogglebox’ last year.
The Sun has claimed bosses are hoping they’ll provide the same comedy routines as seen by Ed Balls on last year’s run.
The couple are appearing on this weekend’s ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’, and it is said to be a trial to see how viewers take to them.
A source told the paper: “They’re great characters and everyone loves watching them just when they’re sat on their sofa.
“Dom has the potential to provide great routines like Ed did and Steph would be fantastic going up against the judges.
“They’re definitely on the list and this weekend’s show is a great way to see how they look on stage.”
Were they do ‘Strictly’, they wouldn’t be the first former ‘Let’s Dance’ contestants to do so, with the likes of Scott Mills, Tameka Empson, Vanessa Feltz and Kate Garraway all signing up after a stint on the charity special.
A ‘Strictly’ spokesperson refused to be drawn on the rumour, telling The Sun: “Nothing has been confirmed for the next series of Strictly.”
Steph and Dom are not the first celebs to be rumoured for this year’s series, however, with Joe Wicks - aka The Body Coach - previously revealing he was trying to clear his schedule so he could appear.
He told The Sun in January: “They have asked and I’d love to do it but I’m so busy so I’m trying to clear up the time.
“We’ll see but I have my fingers crossed that I can make it work.”
Other names who have been linked to the series include ‘Emmerdale’ actress Gemma Atkinson and footballer Frank Lampard.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One in the autumn.