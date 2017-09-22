Sequins at the ready, because a new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ is just around the corner.
While it doesn’t seem like five minutes ago that we all watched Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton lift the glitterball trophy last December, fans are currently gearing up for the 15th run of the hit BBC ballroom competition.
And with the line-up now complete, here is everything we can tell you so far about the 2017 series...
When does ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ start?
The series launched in early September, with an episode that saw the celebrities paired up with their professional partners.
The live shows will begin on Saturday 23 September at 6.25pm and for the first time in seven years, all 15 couples will dance on the same evening.
This means the episode will be a mammoth 140 minutes long, so get comfortable.
Who are the judges?
Shirley is one of the top and most decorated professional dancers in the world. She is three-time British Open To The World Latin American champion, 10-time United States Latin American champion, and multiple-times British National champion. By the age of 21, Shirley had won nearly every major title she competed in worldwide.
She retired from competitive dancing in 1996, and now works as an acclaimed and respected international coach to many top professional and amateur dancers.
Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli will return to the panel alongside Shirley.
Who is hosting?
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back at the helm.
Who are the professional dancers?
This year, we’ve had to say goodbye to three dancers, including reigning champion Joanne Clifton, as well as Natalie Lowe and Oksana Platero.
They have been replaced by newcomers Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell and Nadiya Bychkova.
Returning for another series are AJ Pritchard, Anton Du Beke, Brendan Cole, Chloe Hewitt, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Karen Clifton, Katya Jones, Kevin Clifton, Neil Jones, Oti Mabuse and Pasha Kovalev.
Who is taking part?
The 15 stars taking part this year are:
- ‘Holby City’ actress Chizzy Akudolu
- ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Charlotte Hawkins
- The Saturdays singer Mollie King
- Comedian Brian Conley
- Daytime queen Ruth Langsford
- ‘EastEnders’ hunk Davood Ghadami
- Comedian Susan Calman
- ‘Sunday Brunch’ presenter Simon Rimmer
- 80s-musician-turned-reverend Richard Coles
- Actor Joe McFadden
- Former JLS singer Aston Merrygold
- Soap star Gemma Atkinson
- ‘X Factor’ winner Alexandra Burke
- TV personality Debbie McGee
- Paralympic athlete Johnny Peacock
Who’s the favourite to win?
The bookies record this year’s final could be a rematch of the 2008 ‘X Factor’ final, with Aston Merrygold and Alexandra Burke favourites to win the Glitterball.
Alexandra may have famously beat JLS to be crowned ‘X Factor’ champ (with a little help from Beyoncé) but it looks like she’ll have settle for second place this time around.
What about ‘It Takes Two’?
‘It Takes Two’ will be back for another series on BBC Two, with Zoe Ball hosting.
After being filmed at ITV’s London Studios for the past few years, it will be one of the first shows to come from the revamped Television Centre.
Where is it filmed?
While it had been thought the 2017 series would be the first to air from the newly redeveloped Television Centre in West London, ‘Strictly’ bosses are keeping Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, as the show’s home, after it moved there in 2013.
‘Strictly’ is filmed on the iconic George Lucas stage at Elstree, where the original ‘Star Wars’ films were made, and Davina McCall used to host the ‘Big Brother’eviction interviews during its days on Channel 4.