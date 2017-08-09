‘This Morning’ and ‘Loose Women’ host Ruth Langsford is the third celebrity to be confirmed for this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. After years of speaking about how much she wants to do the BBC ballroom show, she has finally been asked to appear, and will take to the floor when it returns next month.

ITV Ruth Langford is officially Strictly's third contestant

Ruth announced the news on Wednesday’s (9 August) ‘This Morning’, which she is hosting all through the summer with husband Eamonn Holmes. She said in a statement: “I have dreamt about doing ‘Strictly’ for so long, I can’t quite believe my dream has come true! “The sum of my dance experience is throwing a few shapes at a party, I’ve never had a dance lesson in my life. Without doubt it will be the scariest yet most exciting thing I have ever done. “It will be a welcome change worrying about my next hot move instead of my next hot flush.”

Ruth Langsford is the third celebrity contestant confirmed for #Strictly 2017 ✨ pic.twitter.com/7jVPwM6ETG — BBC Strictly Press (@bbcstrictlyPR) August 9, 2017

Although she has no dance experience, Ruth has become well known for dancing on the ITV daytime show, regularly busting a move on set with husband Eamonn.