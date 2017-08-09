‘This Morning’ and ‘Loose Women’ host Ruth Langsford is the third celebrity to be confirmed for this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
After years of speaking about how much she wants to do the BBC ballroom show, she has finally been asked to appear, and will take to the floor when it returns next month.
Ruth announced the news on Wednesday’s (9 August) ‘This Morning’, which she is hosting all through the summer with husband Eamonn Holmes.
She said in a statement: “I have dreamt about doing ‘Strictly’ for so long, I can’t quite believe my dream has come true!
“The sum of my dance experience is throwing a few shapes at a party, I’ve never had a dance lesson in my life. Without doubt it will be the scariest yet most exciting thing I have ever done.
“It will be a welcome change worrying about my next hot move instead of my next hot flush.”
Although she has no dance experience, Ruth has become well known for dancing on the ITV daytime show, regularly busting a move on set with husband Eamonn.
Ruth previously revealed she was “gutted” at not being asked to take part in last year’s series of ‘Strictly’, despite being linked to it in the press.
However, Eamonn admitted he wasn’t keen to see her become a contestant, saying on ‘This Morning’ last year: “I don’t want Bruno Tonioli sitting there saying [adopts Italian accent], ‘You were like a big carthorse. You plod your way through that dance.’ He’d say it darling, and I would be hurt.
“I’m just thinking where are they going to find two Russian dancers to lift her up? How are they going to do that? Everybody else has one dancer,” he joked.
Ruth joins The Saturdays singer Mollie King and ‘EastEnders’ star Davood Ghadami on this year’s official ‘Strictly’ line-up.
Other stars rumoured to have signed up include fitness guru Joe Wicks, comedian Brian Connelly, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, ‘Gogglebox’ faves Steph and Dom Parker and Bros singer Matt Goss, who previously took part in the show’s Christmas special in 2013.